 N’ Assembly Elections: Osun PDP Warns INEC against Uploading Fake Results

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against uploading fake National Assembly election results on the commission’s backend servers.

In a statement yesterday, the State Caretaker Chairman of the party , Dr Adekunle Akindele, alerted the public of a sinister plot by defeated National Assembly candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to collude with some officials of INEC to upload doctored results on the backend servers.

“We have been reliably informed by insiders that the defeated APC candidates are working on an evil plot to tamper with the declared results of last Saturday National Assembly elections. The agenda is to upload false results through connivance with some unscrupulous INEC officials. Such fake results will defer from what has been announced.

“We are using this medium to strongly warn against any attempt to tamper with the will of Osun People. We specifically call on INEC officials to beware of hired elements who may compromise its system in service of APC. Osun people massively voted for PDP legislative candidates. Any attempt to tamper with results already validly declared will be resisted by our people,” the party Chairman warned.

Describing Osun as a PDP state, Dr Akindele repeated his earlier assertion that the unprecedented show of love for the PDP is a re-affirmation of the July 16, 2022 victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke, explaining that “ the governor has proven that he is one with Osun residents and voters.

“Those defeated candidates should forget that illusion of stealing the legislative mandates of our people. It is impossible. Our winning was attested to nationally and internationally. The winning spree will continue on March 11. Our people trust PDP and PDP through its Governor is responsive to the wishes and aspiration of Osun people,” the Chairman noted.

INEC, the Chairman concluded, should be alive to its responsibility, urging the commission to protect and safeguard its ICT unit from infiltration by anti-democratic elements.