MTWI Services Launches Social Impact Webinar Series to Empower Women, Promote Inclusion and Equity

MTWI Services, an emerging leader in the financial education space dedicated to making social impact through financial education and training, has announced the launch of a new webinar series to commemorate the International Women’s Day, aimed at empowering women to achieve their goals, seek out inclusion, and embrace equity. The webinar series, titled “The Woman, Her Dreams, Her Money” will provide women with the tools, resources, and knowledge needed to succeed in their personal and professional lives.

Women face unique financial challenges and are often disadvantaged in terms of financial literacy, knowledge and access to opportunities. A large percentage of women still earn less than men for the same responsibilities, have fewer opportunities for career advancement, and are more likely to take time off work to care for children or aging parents. This puts women at a higher risk of financial instability and makes it essential for them to have a strong understanding of personal finance, career and business development knowledge. By gaining financial literacy, business and career development knowledge, women can learn to manage their finances effectively, achieve their business and career goals, and make informed decisions that will help them achieve financial security and independence.

The webinar series will cover a range of topics, including career development, leadership, financial literacy, business development, diversity, and inclusion. Each webinar will feature expert speakers and industry leaders who will share their insights and experiences to help women overcome challenges, dream bigger and achieve their full potential.

“We are excited to launch our new webinar series, which is designed to empower and inspire women to pursue their dreams, stand for equity and make a positive impact in their communities,” said Ifeoluwa Adegoke, Founder of MTWI Services. “Our goal is to provide women with knowledge and support they need to succeed in all areas of their lives, from their careers, businesses to their personal lives.”

The first webinar in the series, titled “The Woman, Her Dreams and Her Money,” will take place on the 11th of March, 2023 at 5PM (WAT). The webinar will feature Tomie Balogun, a renowned Investor and Wealth manager who will share her insights on how women can transform their financial lives, be independent and achieve their goals. We will also feature Morenike Molehin, a successful business woman who will share her insights on how women can build successful businesses with a thriving and inclusive workspace culture.

“We believe that every woman has the potential to make a difference in the world,” said Adejumoke Bello (Lead Customer Relations officer). “Through our webinar series, we hope to help women unlock that potential and make a positive impact in their communities.”

To learn more about the “The Woman, Her Dreams, Her Money” webinar series and to register for the first webinar, please visit Bit.ly/SignUpHereIWD.