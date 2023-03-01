LP Wins Presidential Election in Anambra with Wide Margin

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Anambra State.

Obi swept all the 21 local government areas in the state with a wide margin.

Prof Nnenna Otti, Vice Chancellor Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), who worked as the Anambra State collation officer announced the result at exactly 12:50 pm.

She said: “The total number of registered voters is 2,536,156, accredited voters is 628,590.”

She gave the number of votes scored by the parties to include: “APC, 5,111; APGA, 7,388; LP, 584,621 and PDP, 9,036.”

Anambra State had a total valid votes of 613,861. Void votes was 10,751 and total votes cast was 624,612.