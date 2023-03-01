  • Wednesday, 1st March, 2023

LP Wins Presidential Election in Anambra with Wide Margin

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Anambra State.

Obi swept all the 21 local government areas in the state with a wide margin.

Prof Nnenna Otti, Vice Chancellor Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), who worked as the Anambra State collation officer announced the result at exactly 12:50 pm.

She said: “The total number of registered voters is 2,536,156, accredited voters is 628,590.”

She gave the number of votes scored by the parties to include: “APC, 5,111; APGA, 7,388; LP, 584,621 and PDP, 9,036.”

Anambra State had a total valid votes of 613,861. Void votes was 10,751 and total votes cast was 624,612.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.