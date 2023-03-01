  • Wednesday, 1st March, 2023

Katsina APC Suspends Secretary, Legal Adviser over Anti-party Activities

Nigeria | 24 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended its state Secretary, Malam Shitu S. Shitu, and the Legal Adviser, Barrister Nasiru Umar-Wagini from the party.

Although the party did not state the reason for the suspension of Shitu and Wagini, THISDAY investigation revealed that they were suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

The party, in a statement signed by its chairman, Sani Ali-Ahmed and issued to journalists last  night, said it had inaugurated a committee to investigate the embattled secretary and the legal adviser.

This is coming barely 48 hours after the termination of the appointments of the state Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Hon. Tasi’u Dandagoro; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Aminu Waziri; the Chairman, Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Yusuf Barmo and the Permanent Secretary, Sustainable Development Goals, Fatima Ahmed, by the state government.

Ahmed, in the statement, said: “Following the State Working Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held on Monday 27th February, 2023, on the issue of suspension letters served to the state party Secretary Malam Shitu S. Shitu and the state party Legal Adviser, Barrister Nasiru Umar Wagini by their respective party chairmen.

“The State Working Committee of the party do hereby reaffirmed their decisions pending the findings of an investigation committee set to investigate the matter.

“By the separate letters served to the two state Excos, they have therefore been directed to handover all the properties of the party which are in their possession to their subordinates with immediate effect.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.