Katsina APC Suspends Secretary, Legal Adviser over Anti-party Activities

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended its state Secretary, Malam Shitu S. Shitu, and the Legal Adviser, Barrister Nasiru Umar-Wagini from the party.

Although the party did not state the reason for the suspension of Shitu and Wagini, THISDAY investigation revealed that they were suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

The party, in a statement signed by its chairman, Sani Ali-Ahmed and issued to journalists last night, said it had inaugurated a committee to investigate the embattled secretary and the legal adviser.

This is coming barely 48 hours after the termination of the appointments of the state Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Hon. Tasi’u Dandagoro; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Aminu Waziri; the Chairman, Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Yusuf Barmo and the Permanent Secretary, Sustainable Development Goals, Fatima Ahmed, by the state government.

Ahmed, in the statement, said: “Following the State Working Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held on Monday 27th February, 2023, on the issue of suspension letters served to the state party Secretary Malam Shitu S. Shitu and the state party Legal Adviser, Barrister Nasiru Umar Wagini by their respective party chairmen.

“The State Working Committee of the party do hereby reaffirmed their decisions pending the findings of an investigation committee set to investigate the matter.

“By the separate letters served to the two state Excos, they have therefore been directed to handover all the properties of the party which are in their possession to their subordinates with immediate effect.”