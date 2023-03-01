Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals Announce Partnership with Chelsea Surgical

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, a leading private healthcare services provider in Nigeria, has announced their partnership with United Kingdom-based Chelsea Surgical Partners to deliver world-class medical services to individuals and organizations in Nigeria.



This landmark collaboration is in furtherance of Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals’ strategic mission to stem the tide of medical tourism and foster access to advanced healthcare on home soil.

The preliminary 3-day visit will commence in March 2023 at Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals Ikoyi, Lagos, and will feature engagement sessions which will be facilitated by surgical experts from both Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals and Mr D’jon Lopez and Mr Srdjan Saso on behalf of Chelsea Surgical Partners.



The session is structured to create awareness and provide practicable insights on the advanced surgical expertise available at Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, particularly with regards to the benefits derived by key stakeholders such as corporate organizations and private citizens. Since its establishment in 1986, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals have maintained global standards of clinical training and resource development, and it has produced some of Nigeria’s most renowned surgical experts.



Speaking at the briefing, Dr. Bisi Oyeniran, Managing Director, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals Ikoyi, stated that “this partnership is poised to narrow the multifaceted gaps encountered by Nigerians who seek personalized, expert care particularly for medical conditions which require highly specialized surgical intervention. CSP has an excellent track record and Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals has remained a choice provider over the years, therefore, we are teaming up to provide a safe medical haven for all Nigerians and optimize overall healthcare outcomes.”



Also representing the international partners, Paul Goubran, Director at Chelsea Surgical Partners, affirmed that “we are excited to be working in partnership with Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals to create this strategic relationship, through which CSP Surgeons will share their knowledge and transfer skills to the team at Lagoon, in order to deliver the best possible medical provision and care for patients in Nigeria. We thank all at Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals for their support and look forward to a long and successful relationship together.”

In 2011, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals became the first hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa to earn the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission International (JCI) and has since been accredited to train clinical professionals in various healthcare professions.