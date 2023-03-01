  • Wednesday, 1st March, 2023

Iheanacho’s Goal Not Enough as Blackburn Knock out Leicester 

Sport | 57 mins ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Nigerian internationals, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi and their Leicester City teammates were bundled out of the FA Cup by Championship high-fliers Blackburn Rovers. It was the biggest FA Cup fifth round upset this season.

Although substitute Iheanacho pulled one back for the Foxes by slotting in from close range, a dull and dreary night ended in 2-1  disappointment for Brendan Rodgers’ men. Ndidi was an unused sub in the game.

Rovers, fourth in the table and aiming for a return to the top flight where they have not played for more than a decade, were more than a match for 2021 cup winners Leicester.

Their dynamic display, in which they should have scored more goals, gave them a place in the last eight for the first time in eight years.

Having been denied by Daniel Iversen’s flying save, Tyrhys Dolan curled past Leicester’s Danish goalkeeper for the opener.

Ryan Hedges then missed a gilt-edged opportunity to double the visiting side’s lead at the start of the second period when he failed to hit the target from 10 yards out.

It didn’t prove costly as Sammie Szmodics wriggled clear to convert Rovers’ second in the 52nd minute, while the midfielder also had a goal ruled out for offside.

This was the first meeting between the two sides since they played in the Championship nine years ago, when the Foxes finished top of the table with a tally of 102 points.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.