Iheanacho’s Goal Not Enough as Blackburn Knock out Leicester 

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Nigerian internationals, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi and their Leicester City teammates were bundled out of the FA Cup by Championship high-fliers Blackburn Rovers. It was the biggest FA Cup fifth round upset this season.

Although substitute Iheanacho pulled one back for the Foxes by slotting in from close range, a dull and dreary night ended in 2-1 disappointment for Brendan Rodgers’ men. Ndidi was an unused sub in the game.

Rovers, fourth in the table and aiming for a return to the top flight where they have not played for more than a decade, were more than a match for 2021 cup winners Leicester.

Their dynamic display, in which they should have scored more goals, gave them a place in the last eight for the first time in eight years.

Having been denied by Daniel Iversen’s flying save, Tyrhys Dolan curled past Leicester’s Danish goalkeeper for the opener.

Ryan Hedges then missed a gilt-edged opportunity to double the visiting side’s lead at the start of the second period when he failed to hit the target from 10 yards out.

It didn’t prove costly as Sammie Szmodics wriggled clear to convert Rovers’ second in the 52nd minute, while the midfielder also had a goal ruled out for offside.

This was the first meeting between the two sides since they played in the Championship nine years ago, when the Foxes finished top of the table with a tally of 102 points.