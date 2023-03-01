Hall 7 Celebrates Anniversary, Launches Product

In celebration of its decade long existence, Real Estate firm, Hall 7, has launched 18 units of exclusively detached duplexes in the heart of Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, named the Cubiq Residences.

The celebration, which is billed to run throughout the year, would open prospects and clients of the company to an array of the company’s products at slashed prices while maintaining its penchant for exquisite interior designs and lavish finishing.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Hall7, Mr. Olayinka Braimoh, with the introduction of its 18 units of exclusively detached duplexes, each having high-class building technology, finicky interior and promising return on investments, clients have an array of return options for their investment whether they are looking for a luxurious starter home or a spacious property for a large family.

Commenting on the success of his brand thus far and his prospects for the coming years, Braimoh said: “From ideation to handover stage, we have our clients in mind. Hence, in commemoration of our decade-long anniversary, we are giving prospects and clients an unparalleled opportunity of owning a piece of the Cubiq Residences. With only eight units available for this offering, and starting at a promo price, the Cubiq duplex boasts of five large bedrooms (all en-suite), an expansive living area, a private living room, and a large chef’s kitchen. They also have a three-car garage, two-room service quarters and sizable landscaping area for your custom home feature as well as enthralling aesthetics you won’t find anywhere else.”

Braimoh added that the strategic positioning of the properties, the innovative house designs and the modern facilities in each unit attest to the faith and priority the company places on its investors’ comfort and taste for luxury and assured prospects and existing clients that they would not be let down as they continue to partner with the company.