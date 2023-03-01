Gbajabiamila Talks Tough, Warns against Actions Inviting Fatal Intervention

Udora Orizu in Abuja



Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, warned political actors to avoid actions or utterances that set the stage for interventions that could be fatal to the democracy and the gains made over the last two decades.

The speaker, who gave the warning while delivering his welcome address at the resumption of plenary after the presidential and national assembly elections, vowed that they would resist any attempt by malign actors seeking to exploit this moment of tension for their own ends.

He also vowed that they would defeat the cynicism of those waiting to see their worst predictions for the country become real.

According to him, it was not in the interests of the country, now or ever, to advocate for or embrace extralegal interventions to resolve electoral disputes and address grievances.

While expressing confidence, Nigeria would rise above the worst expectations others might have of her in this defining this moment, he expressed optimism that Nigeria would be at peace because they would work through the law and due process to resolve differences, settle disputes and ensure the peaceful transition of power.