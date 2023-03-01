  • Wednesday, 1st March, 2023

Gbajabiamila Talks Tough, Warns against Actions Inviting Fatal Intervention

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, warned political actors to avoid actions or utterances that set the stage for interventions that could be fatal to the democracy and the gains made over the last two decades.

The speaker, who gave the warning while delivering his welcome address at the resumption of plenary after the presidential and national assembly elections, vowed that they would resist any attempt by malign actors seeking to exploit this moment of tension for their own ends. 

He also vowed that they would defeat the cynicism of those waiting to see their worst predictions for the country become real.

According to him, it was not in the interests of the country, now or ever, to advocate for or embrace extralegal interventions to resolve electoral disputes and address grievances.

While expressing confidence, Nigeria would rise above the worst expectations others might have of her in this defining this moment, he expressed optimism that Nigeria would be at peace because they would work through the law and due process to resolve differences, settle disputes and ensure the peaceful transition of power.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.