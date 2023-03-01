  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

FEC Congratulates Tinubu, Shettima 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja  

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Transition Council, Mr Boss Mustapha (CFR), on behalf of Federal Executive Council (FEC), has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima on their victory at the just concluded presidential election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

FEC described the President-elect as a seasoned administrator, a technocrat of monumental proportion, astute politician and a committed party man, whose unrivalled determination is to move the country forward.

In the statement signed Wednesday, Mustapha said FEC has the confidence that the in-coming administration will build on the legacies of the out-going administration for a guaranteed, united, peaceful, prosperous and virile nation. 

FEC urged Nigerians to eschew violence and other negative acts capable of eroding the gains of the present democratic process, while urging aggrieved political parties to employ legal means to seek redress as appropriate.

The Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council added he looked forward to working with the in-coming administration and its team during the transition period.

