Air Peace Chairman Denies Involvement in Planned Dinner for Lagos Governor





Chinedu Eze



The Chairman and CEO of Air Peace Limited, Allen Onyema, has denied any involvement in the plan to organise one-on-one interaction dinner with the Lagos state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwolu by Igbo captain of industries in Lagos.

Onyema said that he saw the e-invite last night and learnt that the invitation has been circulating online for some days.



In a statement titled, ‘The Proposed One-on-One Interaction Dinner by Igbo Captains of Industry’, the Air Peace Chairman said nobody contacted him about the dinner, which means the invitation was not genuine but an online fabrication.

“My attention has just been drawn to an e-invite that has gone viral in the social media in which a ‘one-on-one interaction Dinner’ with His Excellency Mr. Babajide Sanwolu, the Governor of Lagos State was being proposed for Sunday 5th of March 2023. My name was included as one of the organisers of the proposed dinner.



“The truth is that I saw the invitation card via social media last night for the first time. I am not in anyway involved in the said dinner and its organisation.

“Nobody has contacted me or ever contacted me in respect of the event. I suspect that the e-invite is not genuine and is most likely, a social media fabrication planted by some mischievous elements.



“Members of the public are therefore urged to discountenance the said e-invite. I knew nothing about it. Neither the Governor nor myself ever discussed the planning and/or execution of such an event. It is pure mischief

“In the meantime, I still have my warmest regards and respects to His Excellency, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwolu whose name was mischievously mentioned in the card as a guest,” Onyema said.

