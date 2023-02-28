Uganda Coach, Mayanja, Focuses on Q’final Clash with Flying Eagles

Nigeria’s opponents in the quarterfinal of the on-going U-20 AFCON tournament in Egypt, Uganda, are aiming to upstage the Flying Eagles when both sides meet on Friday in Ismailia.

The Young Cranes, secured first place in Group B and are already looking forward to their ‘Break or Bend’ clash with Nigeria.

The Hippos finished level on five points with Congo before the drawing of lot in Cairo confirmed their place at the summit.

Jackson Mayanja’s team played South Sudan who qualified in third at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia on Sunday night.

The CECAFA representatives cancelled each other with South Sudan having the better of the chances.

“This tournament is a bit tricky but this is the game but we had to get a result because I also rested my key players because I trust every player,” Mayanja said.

“Since that we have qualified, now we’re planning for the next one so that we can qualify to the next stage.”

While Jackson Mayanja was fulfilling his post-match media duties the drawing of lot was taking place in Cairo but the former El Masry man wasn’t too concerned about the draw.

“There’s nothing much I can say about the drawing of lot. I’m not a coach who has pressure,” he said.

“This is what I was looking at whether I am first or second but I have qualified that is the most important.

“My goal here in this tournament is to take this team to the World Cup.

“That’s why I give a chance to every player of mine to express himself, to express talent.”