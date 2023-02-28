  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Punuka Foundation Celebrates Founder, Managing Partner

The Punuka Foundation organised two-day charity festivities to celebrate the lifetime of its Founding Partner, late Justice Chukwunweike Idigbe JSC, and its Managing Partner,  Mrs Elizabeth Idigbe.

However, this year’s celebrations was wider, in view of the fact that the whole law firm is marking the 100 years birthday of its Founding Partner, as well.

The charity event was held simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja and Asaba, saw Punuka Staff and Management visit Disabled Children’s Homes, Schools and Orphanages, to present gift items like food stuff such as bags of garri, rice, beans, yams, several other provisions. 

Other items donated include electronics, such as smart television sets, generators, standing gas cookers with cylinders, air conditioners, fans, garden grass cutting generators and medical supply’s such as sanitary pads for both children and adults, medicated soaps etc.

Speaking at a presentation of some of these items at the National Orthopaedic Special School, Igbobi, a partner in the Firm, Mr Nnamdi Oragwu, said the celebrations for the year was enlarged because of the 100 years celebrations of the Founding Partner as well. 

Some of the institutions for the Disabled visited include, Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care and Treatment Home School in Akoka, Yaba, the National Orthopaedic Special School Igbobi, Ozannaha House in Agidingbi, Ereko Methodist Primary School, Onikan, St John Special Roman Catholic School, Ayeteju, Ibeju Lekki, and Friends of Jesus Orphanage in Badore, Ajah, all in Lagos. 

The two-day celebrations took place between February 13 and 14, 2023.  

