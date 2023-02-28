Presidential Poll: Stop Collation of Results Now, Ugochinyere Tells INEC

Udora Orizu in Abuja

As Nigerians and foreign observers continue to express their anger over discrepancies that have characterised the conduct of the 2023 presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ideato House of Representatives member elect, Ikenga Ugochinyere has called on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to discontinue forthwith the ongoing collation of presidential election results, saying the process is unconstitutional.

Ugochinyere in a statement he personally signed, said the ongoing collation of results should be halted in view of the compromise of the process and violation of the provision of the electoral Act.

He said the results being collated is not transmitted directly from polling units but cooked by some rogue governors.

The reps member elect, therefore warns that collation should be stopped to prevent invitation to anarchy and burning down of Nigeria.

The statement titled, “Stop the Collation Now, Don’t Burn Down Nigeria”, read in part, “The ongoing collation of presidential election results are unconstitutional and a possible invitation to anarchy that must be averted now by immediate halt. As a constitutional lawyer, foremost advocate for credible election and Spokesman of CUPP, I have come to the conclusion to advise that in the national interest that collation of presidential election results be halted in view of compromise and violation of provision of section 64(4) of the electoral act.

“Clearly, the results being collated were not transmitted directly from the polling units but cooked by rouge governors who were the same elements behind the Omuma magic compromise of the voters register and should be stopped before this illegal throws Nigeria into national confusion.”