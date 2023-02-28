  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

Presidential Poll: Stop Collation of Results Now, Ugochinyere Tells INEC

Nigeria | 16 mins ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja 

As Nigerians and foreign observers continue to express their anger over discrepancies that have characterised the conduct of the 2023 presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ideato House of Representatives member elect, Ikenga Ugochinyere has called on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to discontinue forthwith the ongoing collation of presidential election results, saying the process is unconstitutional.

Ugochinyere in a statement he personally signed, said the ongoing collation of results should be halted in view of the compromise of the process and violation of the provision of the electoral Act.

He said the results being collated is not transmitted directly from polling units but cooked by some rogue governors.

The reps member elect, therefore warns that collation should be stopped to prevent invitation to anarchy and burning down of Nigeria.

The statement titled, “Stop the Collation Now, Don’t Burn Down Nigeria”, read in part, “The ongoing collation of presidential election results are unconstitutional and a possible invitation to anarchy that must be averted now by immediate halt. As a constitutional lawyer, foremost advocate for credible election and Spokesman of CUPP, I have come to the conclusion to advise that in the national interest that collation of presidential election results be halted in view of compromise and violation of provision of section 64(4) of the electoral act.

“Clearly, the results being collated were not transmitted directly from the polling units but cooked by rouge governors who were the same elements behind the Omuma magic compromise of the voters register and should be stopped before this illegal throws Nigeria into national confusion.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.