Obi of LP Wins C’River

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has been declared winner of the presidential election in Cross River State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Announcing the result in Calabar Tuesday morning, the returning officer for the presidential election from the 18 local government areas in the state, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, said the LP candidate polled 179,935, while Bola Tinubu of the APC scored 130,520 and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP had 95,415 votes.

Rim-Rukeh said the LP presidential candidate won in 10 out of the 18 LGAs of the state, and the APC candidate Tinubu won in seven LGAs, while PDP’s candidate Atiku won in one LGA.

The LP won in Calabar South, Yakurr, Obudu, Bakassi, Ikom, Bekwarra, Calabar Municipality, Yala, Ogoja and Akamkpa LGAs.

APC won in Etung, Abi, Akpabuyo, Odukpani, Boki, Biase and Obubra LGAs, while PDP won in Obanliku.