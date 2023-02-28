Money Laundering is a Sophisticated Crime, Bawa  

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, has described money laundering as a very sophisticated crime that every nation must keep an eye on, because of its effect on the economy.

Mr Bawa was speaking on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at a two-day workshop on developing a robust anti-corruption and anti-money laundering landscape in Nigeria, organised by the Attorney-General Alliance-Africa Programme (AGA-Africa) in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) Lagos.

Represented at the workshop by EFCC Counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, Bawa added that, although money laundering is a global phenomenon, its degree of effect differs from country to country, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act seeks to make it harder for launderers to hide their profit of crime.

Also speaking at the workshop, Professor Yemi Akinseye- George, SAN, said the removal of stay of proceedings in the trial, in the new Administration of Criminal Justice Act is good, as it removes time wasting in criminal trials. He also made a suggestion as to trial within trial, to further hasten the trial time.

Other Speakers at the workshop were the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) Professor Muhammed Tawfiq Ladan, Director General of the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) Malawi, Dr Jean Phillipo-Priminta, Dr Anthony Idigbe, SAN, Professor Dayo Ayoade, Dr Esa Okibe Onoja, Mr Todd Turnbleson, Mr Markus Green, Dr Olajide Bello, Dr Ibe Okegbe Ifeakandu, Mr Mac Atom and Hon. Mike Igini Esq.