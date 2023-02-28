  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

INEC Worker Shot Dead, Several Others Injured in Delta

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

A staff member  of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been shot dead by security personnel who reportedly shot into the bus that was conveying some workers of the commission after electoral duties in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

The commission’s Delta state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Monday Udoh Tom, who disclosed this to newsmen at the state collation centre in Asaba yesterday, said that several other occupants of the vehicle also sustained injuries during the incident.

The Delta REC, however, said that the five other persons wounded were receiving medical attention in the area but would be moved to another hospital later.

The shooting was said to have occurred when the driver of the bus allegedly failed to stop when flagged down at a checkpoint in the area.

However, the state police spokesman, Mr Bright Edafe, said that investigation into the incident was ongoing but added that the identity of the trigger-happy security operative was not yet ascertained .

The shooting incident was coming on the heels of the abduction of INEC officials, including nursing mothers during the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Udoh had lamented the frequent kidnap of INEC officials, including nursing mothers during the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said INEC staff were abducted  because of their inability to upload election due to poor network which he said was beyond INEC’s control.

Udoh said: “Voters held our personnel hostage in many locations because the results could not be uploaded. It was the issue of poor network and it is not controlled by INEC. Voters believed our staff were trying to play pranks. I had to take a lot of people on bail. Even this morning, we had to go to Ethiope East LGA and Agbarho community to release our staff.”

