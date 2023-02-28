Emages Multimedia to Honour CEOs at Inaugural Edition 

The management of Emages Executive of the Year Awards (EEYA) has said that EEYA as been designed to publicly recognize, celebrate and honor exceptional corporate and executive leaders who have made significant impacts in their organizations and industries.

The awards, they said, would recognize their outstanding achievements and contributions of these selected CEOs, Top Executives and Senior Management which would be determined by public nominations but judged by a selected panelist.

According to the awards CEO, Omotayo Elawure, CEOs bear the majority of the responsibility and risk of any firm, company or organization; despite this, they work hard to ensure that their companies remain at the forefront of their industries and provide their clients with the highest standards of products or services.

He further established that, “We are bringing accountability, transparency, profile and we are bringing something that would broaden and sharpen the Nigerian business and corporate community. It’s a paradigm shift and everyone should be prepared. And we plan that after this edition it’s going to be more tougher with dynamic professional panel of judges.”

One of the judges panelist and an Ex-Junior Chamber International (JCI), World President, Paschal Dike, added that the nominees would go through a rigorous screening process because in order to be referred to as a CEO, a person must comprehend the purpose and possess the will to carry it out by setting an exemplary example.

“CEOs must have a clear understanding of the organization’s objective and the motivation to carry it out, as well as set an example for others to follow.” Dike buttressed.

Omotayo concluded that winners of the awards slated for the 27th of October 2023 at the prestigious, Eko Hotel and Suites will be decided through a combination of nomination process gathered from the employees of various companies, organizations, the public, respected industry partners.