Edo Safest, Most Convenient Place to Work in Nigeria, Says Okungbowa

The Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa has said ongoing reforms in the public service by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration have repositioned the state as one of the safest, most convenient, and best workplaces in Nigeria.

In a statement, the Head of Service also disclosed that Edo civil and public service remain the best-paid service in the country as the state government pays N40,000 minimum wage while other states were paying N30,000 to workers.

He added that the Obaseki-led government remains committed to the welfare of workers in the state, urging the workers to reciprocate the government’s gesture by remaining committed to their duties, contributing effectively to the realisation of the Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) Agenda.

According to him, “The Governor Godwin Obaseki is investing hugely in the state’s civil and public service to ensure better wellbeing of Edo workers and enhance productivity in the service. Today, Edo civil and public service is the best-paid service in Nigeria as we pay N40,000 minimum wage while other States pay N30,000

“In furtherance of the government’s commitment to the welfare of the workers, the government has since 2016 ensured that workers are promoted as and when due. Today, there are no arrears of promotion in the State Civil/Public Service as the government has approved the 2022 promotion for staff.

“The government has also kept to faith with prompt and regular payment of staff across the service. February 2023 salaries have been paid already. Salaries in Edo are paid not later than the 26th of every month.”

Okungbowa further noted, “The state is one of the most convenient and best workspaces in any Public Service in Nigeria. All but one of the secretariat buildings which Dr. Ogbemudia started during his time as Military Governor have been completed with state-of-the-art facilities. The last one is being worked on and will soon be completed.”