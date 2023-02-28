  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

Buhari Urges N’Assembly Poll Winners to Respect Voters

•Says they should let them feel important

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday, played host to the winners of the Senate and House of Representatives elected to represent the Daura zone, the constituency that produced him, and urged them to respect voters.

According to a release by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President counselled them to respect the voters and to also make them feel important. 

His words: “Respect the voters and make them feel important. If you don’t, they will wait in ambush for you in the next election. Depending on how you deal with them, they will keep you in office, or they will send you packing.”

He congratulated the Senator-elect, Nasiru Sani, who obtained 174,062 votes, to beat the incumbent, Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita, who had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his defeat in the primary elections. 

Senator Kaita fell short by more than ten thousand votes.

President Buhari also welcomed the election of Alhaji Aminu Jamo, House of Representatives member-elect for Daura/Sandamu/Mai Adua Federal Constituency, who defeated his PDP opponent by more than 10,000 votes. 

Earlier in his speech, the National Legal Adviser of the APC, Ahmed El-Marzuq, who led the elected representatives, informed the President that the good showing of the party owed largely to the progress recorded in the senatorial zone under the Buhari presidency. 

He cited several projects, which he said had enhanced education, entrepreneurship, social development and the development of human capital in the area.

