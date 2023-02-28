  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

Atiku Wins Kaduna 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

 

By John Shiklam in Kaduna 

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won Saturday’s presidential election in Kaduna state.

Atiku scored 554,360 while his closest opponent, Bola Tinubu, candidate of the the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured  399,293 votes. 

According to the result, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), polled 294,494.

Atiku won the election in 14 LGAs while Obi and Tinubu won in seven and two LGAs respectively. 

Atiku won in; Giwa, Kauru, Lere, Ikara, Kagarko, Zaria, Sabon-Gari, Makarfi, Kaduna South, Kudan, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kubau and Soba. 

The seven LGAs won by Obi include,  Chikun, Kaura, Kajuru, Jaba, Kachia, Jema’a and Zango-Kataf.

Tinubu won in Sanga (home of the Kaduna state deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe) and Birnin Gwari, the area constantly terrorised by bandits. 

