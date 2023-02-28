  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Afam Osigwe to Lead 2023 NBA-AGC Committee

By Steve Aya

Former General Secretary, of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, has been appointed by NBA President, Mr Yakubu Maikyau OON, SAN, as the Chairman of the 2023 NBA Annual General Conference Planning Committee, while Mrs Oyinkan Badejo-Okusanya  is the Alternate Chairman.

A statement from the NBA President, Yakubu  Maikyau, SAN said that the appointment was made “pursuant to Section 13(2) of the Constitution of the Nigerian Bar Association 2015 (as amended in 2021), subject to ratification by NEC”.

The 45-member high-level Committee has all the Chairmen of NBA Sections as Ex-officio members, even as Maikyau charged the Committee to deliver “a memorable 63rd Annual General Conference for members of the NBA”. Former Attorney-General of Ekiti State, Olawale Fapohunda, SAN and Abdul Rafindadi Mohammed, SAN are also members of Committee.

He noted that the Committee “has the liberty to co-opt additional members as the need arises. The theme, venue, and other details of the Conference will be announced in due course.”

