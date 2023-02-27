Tolaram Launches “Addmie” into Nigerian Market

Multi-national conglomerate, Tolaram Group has launched a new mixed additional seasonings range, “Addmie”, produced for indigenous, international and continental cuisine.

Addmie is an innovative all-natural 3 in 1 blend made with a carefully selected mixed vegetables, proteins such as Crayfish and Chicken chunks and seasoning powder.

Speaking on the launch, General Manager Addmie Nutrition Limited, Sukhman Kaur, said the new products was in line with the group’s commitment to not just simplify the cooking process for the homemakers but also make everyday meals more nutritious and delicious for all families. With Addmie, we want to make the process of adding vegetables and proteins to your meals super easy and convenient.

Addmie will elevate your dishes to the next level giving it the final touch, it is made using the finest of ingredients and completely free of artificial preservatives and additives, saving times that you would normally use to prepare/source your veggies or proteins before using them in your meals.” She said.