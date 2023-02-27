Politician Shot Dead by Security Agent in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure



A member of a prominent political party in Idanre Local Government of Ondo State, Mr. Akinlabi Akinnaso, alias, “Oluomo” was yesterday shot dead in the community.

THISDAY gathered that “Oluomo” lost his life yesterday morning after he was allegedly shot by one of the security agents present at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Centre at Owena-Ayetoro, in Idanre.

THISDAY also gathered that the deceased was allegedly involved in a scuffle with the armed personnel while the Certificate of Return was about to be given to the winner of the House of Representatives election, Hon. Festus Akingbaso Fessywest, the incumbent member of Ondo State House of Assembly, representing Idanre Local Government Area Constituency.

However, the corpse of the deceased, who is in his forties, has been deposited in the mortuary of the General Hospital, Idanre after he had been certified dead by the medical doctor on duty.