Police Arrest Personnel over Involvement in Electoral Malpractices in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested four of its personnel over their alleged involvement in electoral malpractices during the February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The personnel, who are presently undergoing interrogation as at the time of this report, were arrested after a video of their alleged act went viral on social media.

Confirming the arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the pickup van allegedly used to perpetrate the act has been impounded.

Iringe-Koko assured Nigerians that the command will legally deal with anyone found culpable of election malpractice, and urged residents of the state to remain calm and await official announcement of the result of the election.

“Following a video, which trended on social media and which suggested the involvement of some police personnel operating in a Pick Up Vehicle with incscription ‘RRT 050’ in alleged electoral malpractice, Rivers State Police Command has arrested and taken into custody one officer and three Inspectors for interrogation.

“The police pick-up van in the trending video has also been impounded for thorough investigation.

“The command hereby assures the electorate in Rivers State of its unalloyed commitment to promoting the rule of law, and ensuring that all offenders found culpable are adequately sanctioned,” the PPRO stated.