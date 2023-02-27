PDP Wins Kaduna North Senatorial Seat

From John Shiklam in Kaduna

Khalid Ibrahim Mustapha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the Kaduna North Senatorial seat.

He scored 250,826 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator, Suleiman Abdu Kwari of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who scored 190,008 votes.

Sidi Bamalli of the Labour Party (LP) scored 28,418 while Adamu Rabi’u of the Social Democratic Party (ADP) scored 315 votes.

The results was declared by the INEC returning officer, Prof Saleh Alhaji Ado of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria.