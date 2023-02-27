  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

PDP Wins Kaduna North Senatorial Seat

Nigeria | 54 mins ago

From John Shiklam in Kaduna

Khalid Ibrahim Mustapha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the Kaduna North Senatorial seat.
He scored 250,826 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator, Suleiman Abdu Kwari of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who scored 190,008 votes.
Sidi Bamalli of the Labour Party (LP) scored 28,418 while Adamu Rabi’u of the Social Democratic Party (ADP) scored 315 votes.

The results was declared by the INEC returning officer, Prof Saleh Alhaji Ado of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.