One Killed, Another Hospitalised as Thugs Destroy Collation Centre in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano South Senatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Suleiman Kawu Sumaila has alleged that at least one person was killed and another injured when hoodlums attacked the collation centre at Takai local government area of Kano state.



In an emergency press briefing yesterday, in Kano, after the collated votes of the Kano South senatorial zone had placed him in the lead, he accused the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Kabiru Gaya, of masterminding the attacks where the collation centre was burnt down.

He further alleged that intelligence reports available to him showed that the same incidence was being planned for Rano local government area to disrupt collocation of the voting results.



“Even though the security agencies did their best in overcoming the challenges, from yesterday to date, reports reaching us are not good.

“Our opponents, the APC, are planning to attack some coalition centres. We made this information available to security agencies.



“It so happened that one of the collation centres at Takai local government was attacked today at about 10:00 am. Some miscreants came with weapons and tried to disrupt the collation process.



“They beat up some officials at the collation centre, they shot at some of our supporters who were there waiting to witness the declaration of results. Unfortunately, one is dead and the other is hospitalised at the moment” he stated.



Police Spokesman in Kano, SP, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident, adding that voting materials were evacuated and arrests were made.

“Attempts were made by some miscreants to burn down the place but the fire was put out and all the election materials were evacuated.

“More so, three persons have been arrested and investigations are on,” he stated.