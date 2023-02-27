  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Obi Wins All 17 LGs in Enugu 

Gideon Arinze in Enugu 

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)  Peter Obi, has won Saturday’s election in all the 17 local government areas in Enugu State.

Out of 2,112,793 registered voters, 482,990 were accredited, while a total of 468,891 votes were cast.

To emerge winner, Obi scores a total of 428,640 votes, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, polled a total of 15,749 votes. The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, got a total of 4,772 votes.

This is according to results announced by the various LG collation officers at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

