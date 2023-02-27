  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Obi Heads for Landslide Victory in Abia 

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia 

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr.  Peter Obi is leading other candidates with huge margins in the 15 local governments out of 17 so far declared in Abia. The results declared at the INEC office in Umuahia show that the candidates of other parties have no chances of scoring 25 percent votes in Abia. 

The LG results are as follows:

1.  Isiala Ngwa North   

APC – 742 

PDP  – 5,764

LP – 13,336

2.  Isuikwuato

APC  – 472

PDP  – 607

LP    16,038

3. Ikwuano

APC – 407

PDP   1,065

LP  – 14,995

4. Ukwa West 

APC  – 591

PDP  – 918

LP- 9,557

5. Ukwa East

APC  – 264

PDP  – 1,200

LP – 5,819

6. Bende

APC-  1,545

PDP-  973

LP – 18,446

7. Umuahia South 

APC  – 475

PDP  – 1,156

LP –  25,017

8. Isiala Ngwa South 

APC  – 772

PDP  – 2,691

LP – 14,125

9. Ugwunagbo

APC  – 195

PDP  – 930

LP  – 7,066

10. Obingwa

APC  – 564

PDP  – 2,747

LP  – 23,687

11. Umunneochi 

APC  – 608

PDP  – 320

LP –  11,782

12. Osisioma

APC –   158

LP –   19,680

PDP –  610

13. Aba North 

APC –  190 

LP  –  35,898

PDP –  428

14. Umuahia North 

APC –  795

LP –  51,318

PDP –  1529

15. Arochukwu  

APC –   601

LP – 14,287

PDP – 526.

