Obi Heads for Landslide Victory in Abia 

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi is leading other candidates with huge margins in the 15 local governments out of 17 so far declared in Abia. The results declared at the INEC office in Umuahia show that the candidates of other parties have no chances of scoring 25 percent votes in Abia.
The LG results are as follows:
1. Isiala Ngwa North
APC – 742
PDP – 5,764
LP – 13,336
2. Isuikwuato
APC – 472
PDP – 607
LP 16,038
3. Ikwuano
APC – 407
PDP 1,065
LP – 14,995
4. Ukwa West
APC – 591
PDP – 918
LP- 9,557
5. Ukwa East
APC – 264
PDP – 1,200
LP – 5,819
6. Bende
APC- 1,545
PDP- 973
LP – 18,446
7. Umuahia South
APC – 475
PDP – 1,156
LP – 25,017
8. Isiala Ngwa South
APC – 772
PDP – 2,691
LP – 14,125
9. Ugwunagbo
APC – 195
PDP – 930
LP – 7,066
10. Obingwa
APC – 564
PDP – 2,747
LP – 23,687
11. Umunneochi
APC – 608
PDP – 320
LP – 11,782
12. Osisioma
APC – 158
LP – 19,680
PDP – 610
13. Aba North
APC – 190
LP – 35,898
PDP – 428
14. Umuahia North
APC – 795
LP – 51,318
PDP – 1529
15. Arochukwu
APC – 601
LP – 14,287
PDP – 526.