Latest Headlines
Carabao Cup: Man Utd Claim First Trophy in Six Years
Agbalaka Targets U20 W’Cup Ticket with Flying Eagles
Ogundare: Small Businesses Should Leverage Collaborative Technology in Workplace
NNPP’s Kwankwaso Wins 31 Kano LGAs, APC’s Tinubu Wins 8
The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party Rabiu Kwankwaso has won the presidential election in 31 out of the 39 local government areas of Kano state announced so far. All Progressives Congress candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu won in eight local government areas. Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party Peter Obi did not win in any of the councils.
See results below:
1. Garun Mallam LGA
APC- 8642
LP- 160
NNPP- 12,249
PDP- 4409
2. Rimin Gado LGA
APC- 12,590
LP- 40
NNPP- 12,247
PDP- 1099
3. Kibiya LGA
APC- 10,283
LP- 70
NNPP- 16331
PDP- 753
4. Kura LGA
APC- 10,929
LP- 126
NNPP- 20,406
PDP – 3987
5. Makoda LGA
APC-12,590
LP- 40
NNPP- 12,247
PDP- 1,099
6. Gezawa LGA
APC- 9,915
LP- 188
NNPP- 21,090
PDP- 2,980
7. Minjibir LGA
APC- 6,777
LP- 123
NNPP- 15,505
PDP- 1833
8. Gabasawa LGA
APC- 11,992
LP- 48
NNPP- 13,736
PDP- 2,191
9. Warawa LGA
APC- 10,352
LP- 125
NNPP- 12,708
PDP- 1,277
10. Sumaila LGA
APC- 11,341
LP- 1,106
NNPP-23,307
PDP-1553
11. Rogo LGA
APC- 1,043
LP- 343
NNPP-19587
PDP- 1616
12. Dawakin Tofa LGA
APC- 16,773
LP- 202
NNPP- 25,072
PDP- 2,477
13. Kunchi LGA
APC- 10,359
LP- 50
NNPP- 8090
PDP- 703
14. Dambatta LGA
APC- 13,179
LP- 66
NNPP- 15,179
PDP- 2,099
15. Karaye LGA
APC-10,874
LP-134
NNPP-16,295
PDP-2.131
16. Dawakin Kudu LGA
APC-12,258
LP-167
NNPP-32,925
PDP-3,768
17. Tofa LGA
APC- 10,280
LP-177
NNPP- 17,219
PDP- 1,192
18. Madobi LGA
APC- 12,038
LP- 39
NNPP- 23,130
PDP- 2,393
19. Bagwai LGA
APC- 14,949
LP- 102
NNPP- 14,243
PDP- 1,935
20. Bunkure LGA
APC- 11,161
LP- 76
NNPP- 16,759
PDP- 1,528
21. Bebeji LGA
APC- 12,616
LP- 239
NNPP- 22,242
PDP- 1,475
22. Gwale LGA
APC- 6,950
LP- 270
NNPP-42,932
PDP- 7,457
23. Rank LGA
APC-11,268
LP- 115
NNPP- 16,286
PDP- 1,898
24. Ajingi LGA
APC-7,066
LP- 182
NNPP- 16,798
PDP- 1,504
25. Gaya LGA
APC- 8708
LP- 158
NNPP- 18,999
PDP- 1,382
26. Albasu LGA
APC- 9,618
LP- 34
NNPP- 19,161
PDP- 2,350
27. Doguwa LGA
APC- 15,424
LP- 642
NNPP- 14,543
PDP- 1,408
28. Wudil LGA
APC- 10,279
LP- 380
NNPP- 22,517
PDP- 2,785
29. Tarauni LGA
APC- 6,133
LP- 659
NNPP- 32,891
PDP- 6,067
30. Tsanyawa LGA
APC- 14,052
LP- 89
NNPP- 14,468
PDP- 1,721
31. Ungogo LGA
APC-8,011
LP-334
NNPP-34,916
PDP-4,659
32. Bichi LGA
APC- 31,673
LP- 178
NNPP- 20,862
PDP- 1,371
33. Kiru LGA
APC- 19,151
LP- 112
NNPP- 27,199
PDP- 2,467
34. Garko LGA
APC- 8,485
LP- 313
NNPP- 15,889
PDP- 2,067
35. Gwarzo LGA
APC- 20,627
LP- 70
NNPP- 19,950
PDP- 2,125
36. Kabo LGA
APC- 18,767
LP- 79
NNPP- 15,923
PDP- 2,463
37. Shanono LGA
APC- 11,557
LP- 44
NNPP- 9,672
PDP- 1,703
38. Tudun Wada LGA
APC- 18,017
LP- 1,053
NNPP-23,041
PDP- 1965
39. Kumbotso LGA
APC- 6,721
LP- 815
NNPP- 44,474
PDP- 5,996