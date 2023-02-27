 NNPP’s Kwankwaso Wins 31 Kano LGAs, APC’s Tinubu Wins 8

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party Rabiu Kwankwaso has won the presidential election in 31 out of the 39 local government areas of Kano state announced so far. All Progressives Congress candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu won in eight local government areas. Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party Peter Obi did not win in any of the councils.

See results below:

1. Garun Mallam LGA

APC- 8642

LP- 160

NNPP- 12,249

PDP- 4409

2. Rimin Gado LGA

APC- 12,590

LP- 40

NNPP- 12,247

PDP- 1099

3. Kibiya LGA

APC- 10,283

LP- 70

NNPP- 16331

PDP- 753

4. Kura LGA

APC- 10,929

LP- 126

NNPP- 20,406

PDP – 3987

5. Makoda LGA

APC-12,590

LP- 40

NNPP- 12,247

PDP- 1,099

6. Gezawa LGA

APC- 9,915

LP- 188

NNPP- 21,090

PDP- 2,980

7. Minjibir LGA

APC- 6,777

LP- 123

NNPP- 15,505

PDP- 1833

8. Gabasawa LGA

APC- 11,992

LP- 48

NNPP- 13,736

PDP- 2,191

9. Warawa LGA

APC- 10,352

LP- 125

NNPP- 12,708

PDP- 1,277

10. Sumaila LGA

APC- 11,341

LP- 1,106

NNPP-23,307

PDP-1553

11. Rogo LGA

APC- 1,043

LP- 343

NNPP-19587

PDP- 1616

12. Dawakin Tofa LGA

APC- 16,773

LP- 202

NNPP- 25,072

PDP- 2,477

13. Kunchi LGA

APC- 10,359

LP- 50

NNPP- 8090

PDP- 703

14. Dambatta LGA

APC- 13,179

LP- 66

NNPP- 15,179

PDP- 2,099

15. Karaye LGA

APC-10,874

LP-134

NNPP-16,295

PDP-2.131

16. Dawakin Kudu LGA

APC-12,258

LP-167

NNPP-32,925

PDP-3,768

17. Tofa LGA

APC- 10,280

LP-177

NNPP- 17,219

PDP- 1,192

18. Madobi LGA

APC- 12,038

LP- 39

NNPP- 23,130

PDP- 2,393

19. Bagwai LGA

APC- 14,949

LP- 102

NNPP- 14,243

PDP- 1,935

20. Bunkure LGA

APC- 11,161

LP- 76

NNPP- 16,759

PDP- 1,528

21. Bebeji LGA

APC- 12,616

LP- 239

NNPP- 22,242

PDP- 1,475

22. Gwale LGA

APC- 6,950

LP- 270

NNPP-42,932

PDP- 7,457

23. Rank LGA

APC-11,268

LP- 115

NNPP- 16,286

PDP- 1,898

24. Ajingi LGA

APC-7,066

LP- 182

NNPP- 16,798

PDP- 1,504

25. Gaya LGA

APC- 8708

LP- 158

NNPP- 18,999

PDP- 1,382

26. Albasu LGA

APC- 9,618

LP- 34

NNPP- 19,161

PDP- 2,350

27. Doguwa LGA

APC- 15,424

LP- 642

NNPP- 14,543

PDP- 1,408

28. Wudil LGA

APC- 10,279

LP- 380

NNPP- 22,517

PDP- 2,785

29. Tarauni LGA

APC- 6,133

LP- 659

NNPP- 32,891

PDP- 6,067

30. Tsanyawa LGA

APC- 14,052

LP- 89

NNPP- 14,468

PDP- 1,721

31. Ungogo LGA

APC-8,011

LP-334

NNPP-34,916

PDP-4,659

32. Bichi LGA

APC- 31,673

LP- 178

NNPP- 20,862

PDP- 1,371

33. Kiru LGA

APC- 19,151

LP- 112

NNPP- 27,199

PDP- 2,467

34. Garko LGA

APC- 8,485

LP- 313

NNPP- 15,889

PDP- 2,067

35. Gwarzo LGA

APC- 20,627

LP- 70

NNPP- 19,950

PDP- 2,125

36. Kabo LGA

APC- 18,767

LP- 79

NNPP- 15,923

PDP- 2,463

37. Shanono LGA

APC- 11,557

LP- 44

NNPP- 9,672

PDP- 1,703

38. Tudun Wada LGA

APC- 18,017

LP- 1,053

NNPP-23,041

PDP- 1965

39. Kumbotso LGA

APC- 6,721

LP- 815

NNPP- 44,474

PDP- 5,996