Masari Sacks Commissioner, Permanent Secretaries, Pilgrims Board Chairman  

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has approved the immediate termination of the appointment of the state Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Hon. Tasi’u Dandagoro.

He also terminated the appointments of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Aminu Waziri; the Chairman, Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Yusuf Barmo; and the Permanent Secretary, Sustainable Development Goals, Fatima Ahmed.

Masari, in a statement issued to journalists Monday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Muntari Lawal, said he sacked them as part of his administration’s move to strategic, realignment and adjustment of his cabinet.

He directed the disengaged political and public office holders to hand over all government’s properties in their possession to their respective permanent secretaries “or the most senior director as the case may be”.

However, credible sources said the termination of the appointments of the affected persons was in connection with their alleged anti-party activities.

