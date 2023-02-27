Lottery to Empower Nigerians, Create Employment Opportunities



James Emejo in Abuja



The Managing Director, National Lottery Nigeria (NLN), Mr. Layi Onafowokan, has said its operations would impact the lives of Nigerians, transform the gaming industry among numerous economic benefits to the country.



Speaking at a media briefing and launch of its USSD code following the official launch of the lottery earlier in the month, he explained that aside from the revenue, which the initiative would generate for the government, the NLN would also create jobs and encourage entrepreneurship through its various initiatives.



Onafowokan, assured that millions of Nigerians will begin to win incredible life-changing prizes with the commencement of operations of its lottery activities.

According to him, the programme would lift Nigerians out of poverty through a range of exciting games playable with as little as N100 as well as help combat unemployment in the country.



Established by the federal government and operated by Systems and Gaming Limited, the NLN promises an exciting gaming experiences including Naija mega jackpot, 6/49, pick 3, and instant win scratch cards among others.

He said a percentage of the proceeds from ticket sales would also be allocated to various charitable causes, helping to make a positive difference in the lives of Nigerians.



Onafowokan, further disclosed that to ensure fairness and transparency in its operations while securing a safe gaming environment for its players, the company had set up an integrity committee to monitor all games.

He added that the committee comprising representatives from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), and other partners would ensure that the lottery is conducted fairly and responsibly.



The NLN MD also hailed the NLRC under the leadership of Lanre Gbajabiamila, for its support, noting that the latter had played a pivotal role in ensuring that the lottery is conducted fairly and transparently.

Specifically, he pointed out that the apex lottery regulatory agency had achieved significant milestones in promoting the growth of the lottery industry in the country.