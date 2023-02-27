Jimoh Ibrahim Defeats former Deputy Gov. Ajayi, to win Ondo South Senatorial Seat

Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South of All Progressives Congress (APC), Jimoh Ibrahim, has emerged winner of Saturdays general election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Ibrahim polled 110,665 votes to defeat his main rival, former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 65,784 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Johnson Fashimilehin, yesterday in Okitipupa declared Ibrahim winner of the poll.

“Having polled the highest number of votes of 110, 665 against 65,784, I hereby declare Ibrahim of APC winner of the election in Ondo South

“I Prof. Fashimilehin by the power conferred on me as the INEC’s Returning Officer for this election and having satisfied the highest number of votes, I hereby declare Ibrahim returned as elected,” Fashimilehin said.