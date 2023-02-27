INEC Declares Tinubu Winner in Ondo 

Latest Headlines
Fidelis David in Akure
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Ondo State.
The state Returning Officer for the presidential election and the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Abayomi Fashina, announced the results at INEC headquarters in Akure after the presentation of results by the collation officers from the 18 council areas.
According to him, Tinubu scored a total of 369,924 votes to defeat his closet rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with 115,463 votes and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who polled 47,350 votes.
Fashina, who explained that the former Lagos State Governor won in all the 18 councils of the state also disclosed that 571,402 were accredited with 570,017 votes cast, while19,009 votes were rejected.
Meanwhile, in Akure South LGA, APC scored 45,694 votes to defeat LP and PDP with 13,950 and 9,047 votes respectively.
In Ondo East, Tinubu scored 8,390 to dedeat the PDP and the LP candidates, who polled 3,912 and 2,004 votes respectively.
In Ose, APC conquered the PDP candidate by 9,609 votes after polling a total 14,376 votes as against Atiku’s 4,767 votes cast,while Obi scored 2,031 votes.
In Ese Odo LGA, APC had 11,160, LP scored1,709, while PDP polled 8,200 votes.
For Ilaje LGA, APC scored 19,173, LP had 1,143, while PDP polled 6,780 votes.
In Akure North, Tinubu polled 14,261 votes, defeating Atiku, who polled 4637 votes and Obi with 2945 votes.
Akoko Southwest was not any different as the APC flagbearer scored 28,367 to the PDP’s 5,376 and LP’s 920.
In Akoko Southeast, Tinubu polled 10,765 votes to defeat Atiku and Obi who scored 3,016 and 470 votes respectively.
The win continued in lfedore, where Tinubu scored 15,055, to Atiku’s 5,360 and Obi’s 957.
TOTAL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION VOTES IN ONDO STATE.
1. Irele local government
Registered voters. 25,102
Accredited voters. 25,102
APC. 17,334
LP. 704
NNPP. 06
PDP. 6,523
Valid votes. 25,102
Invalid votes. 765
Total votes cast. 25,867
2. Idanre local government
Registered voters- 89,670
Accredited voters- 28,083
APC 13,061
LP 2,262
NNPP 24
PDP 10,532
Valid votes 26,967
Invalid votes 1,058
Total votes cast 28,025
3. Ose LG
Registered voters -69697
Accredited voters- 21121
APC 14376
LP 2,031
NNPP 23
PDP 4767
Valid votes 21640
Invalid votes 473
Total votes cast 22113
4. Owo LGA
Registered voters -137055
Accredited voters- 40405
APC 21,480
LP 3200
NNPP 51
PDP 5173
Valid votes 39042
Invalid votes 1363
Total votes cast 40,405
5. Ondo East LGA
Registered voters -49912
Accredited voters- 15660
APC 8390
LP 2,004
NNPP 55
PDP 3912
Valid votes 15149
Invalid votes 507
Total votes cast 15656
6. Akure North LGA
Registered voters -79272
Accredited voters- 22917
APC 14,261
LP = 2,945
NNPP 69
PDP 4637
Valid votes 22874
Invalid votes 1024
Total votes cast 23898
7 Akoko South West LGA
Registered voters 107651
Accredited voters- 36383
APC 28,367
LP 920
NNPP 28
Valid votes 35577
Invalid votes 781
Total votes cast 36358
8. Akoko South East LGA
Registered voters 40592
Accredited voters- 14783
APC 10,765
LP 470
NNPP 07
PDP – 3016
Valid votes 14549
Invalid votes 234
Total votes cast 14783
9. Ifedore LGA
Registered voters 81275
Accredited voters- 22834
APC -15,055
LP 954
NNPP- 08
PDP-45360
Valid votes 22150
Invalid votes 684
Total votes cast 22834
10. Akoko North East
Registered voters 89636
Accredited voters-30546
APC-25757
LP-124
NNPP 16
PDP 2400
Valid votes 29910
Invalid votes 636
Total votes cast 30546
11. Akoko Northwest
Registered voters81855
Accredited voters-31575
APC-24,633
LP 736
NNPP- 08
PDP 5200
Valid votes 31020
Invalid votes 555
Total votes cast 31575
12. Ondo West
Registered voters
Accredited voters-
APC 24,053
LP 6171
NNPP 161
PDP 8534
valid votes 41494
Invalid votes 2169
Total votes cast 43,663
13. Ile- Oluji/ Okeigbo LGA
Registered voters 79,572
Accredited voters 24,817
APC 14,750
LP 1,576
NNPP 27
PDP 6,199
valid votes 23,566
Invalid votes 1,096
Total votes cast 24,662
14. ESE ODO LGA
APC-11,160
LP-1,709
PDP-8,200
15. ILAJE LGA
APC-19,173
LP-1,143
PDP-6,780
16. AKURE SOUTH LG
APC- 45,694
LP-13,950
PDP-9,047
17. ODIGBO LG
APC-27,521
LP-3,507
PDP-7,786
18. OKITIPUPA LG
APC- 26,114
LP- 1,826
PDP-12,025
TOTAL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION VOTES IN ONDO STATE.
APC- 369,924
LP- 47,350
PDP- 115,463
ACCREDITED : 571,402
VOTES CAST : 570,017
VOTES REJECTED: 19,009