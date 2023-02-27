INEC Declares Tinubu Winner in Ondo 

• Clears all 18 council areas

Fidelis David in Akure

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Ondo State.

The state Returning Officer for the presidential election and the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Abayomi Fashina, announced the results at INEC headquarters in Akure after the presentation of results by the collation officers from the 18 council areas.

According to him, Tinubu scored a total of 369,924 votes to defeat his closet rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with 115,463 votes and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who polled 47,350 votes.

Fashina, who explained that the former Lagos State Governor won in all the 18 councils of the state also disclosed that 571,402 were accredited with 570,017 votes cast, while19,009 votes were rejected.

Meanwhile, in Akure South LGA, APC scored 45,694 votes to defeat LP and PDP with 13,950 and 9,047 votes respectively.

In Ondo East, Tinubu scored 8,390 to dedeat the PDP and the LP candidates, who polled 3,912 and 2,004 votes respectively.

In Ose, APC conquered the PDP candidate by 9,609 votes after polling a total 14,376 votes as against Atiku’s 4,767 votes cast,while Obi scored 2,031 votes.

In Ese Odo LGA, APC had 11,160, LP scored1,709, while PDP polled 8,200 votes.

For Ilaje LGA, APC scored 19,173, LP had 1,143, while PDP polled 6,780 votes.

In Akure North, Tinubu polled 14,261 votes, defeating Atiku, who polled 4637 votes and Obi with 2945 votes.

Akoko Southwest was not any different as the APC flagbearer scored 28,367 to the PDP’s 5,376 and LP’s 920.

In Akoko Southeast, Tinubu polled 10,765 votes to defeat Atiku and Obi who scored 3,016 and 470 votes respectively.

The win continued in lfedore, where Tinubu scored 15,055, to Atiku’s 5,360 and Obi’s 957.

TOTAL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION VOTES IN ONDO STATE.

1. Irele local government

Registered voters. 25,102

Accredited voters. 25,102

APC. 17,334

LP. 704

NNPP. 06

PDP. 6,523

Valid votes. 25,102

Invalid votes. 765

Total votes cast. 25,867

2. Idanre local government

Registered voters- 89,670

Accredited voters- 28,083

APC 13,061

LP 2,262

NNPP 24

PDP 10,532

Valid votes 26,967

Invalid votes 1,058

Total votes cast 28,025

3. Ose LG

Registered voters -69697

Accredited voters- 21121

APC 14376

LP 2,031

NNPP 23

PDP 4767

Valid votes 21640

Invalid votes 473

Total votes cast 22113

4. Owo LGA

Registered voters -137055

Accredited voters- 40405

APC 21,480

LP 3200

NNPP 51

PDP 5173

Valid votes 39042

Invalid votes 1363

Total votes cast 40,405

5. Ondo East LGA

Registered voters -49912

Accredited voters- 15660

APC 8390

LP 2,004

NNPP 55

PDP 3912

Valid votes 15149

Invalid votes 507

Total votes cast 15656

6. Akure North LGA

Registered voters -79272

Accredited voters- 22917

APC 14,261

LP = 2,945

NNPP 69

PDP 4637

Valid votes 22874

Invalid votes 1024

Total votes cast 23898

7 Akoko South West LGA

Registered voters 107651

Accredited voters- 36383

APC 28,367

LP 920

NNPP 28

Valid votes 35577

Invalid votes 781

Total votes cast 36358

8. Akoko South East LGA

Registered voters 40592

Accredited voters- 14783

APC 10,765

LP 470

NNPP 07

PDP – 3016

Valid votes 14549

Invalid votes 234

Total votes cast 14783

9. Ifedore LGA

Registered voters 81275

Accredited voters- 22834

APC -15,055

LP 954

NNPP- 08

PDP-45360

Valid votes 22150

Invalid votes 684

Total votes cast 22834

10. Akoko North East

Registered voters 89636

Accredited voters-30546

APC-25757

LP-124

NNPP 16

PDP 2400

Valid votes 29910

Invalid votes 636

Total votes cast 30546

11. Akoko Northwest

Registered voters81855

Accredited voters-31575

APC-24,633

LP 736

NNPP- 08

PDP 5200

Valid votes 31020

Invalid votes 555

Total votes cast 31575

12. Ondo West

Registered voters

Accredited voters-

APC 24,053

LP 6171

NNPP 161

PDP 8534

valid votes 41494

Invalid votes 2169

Total votes cast 43,663

13. Ile- Oluji/ Okeigbo LGA

Registered voters 79,572

Accredited voters 24,817

APC 14,750

LP 1,576

NNPP 27

PDP 6,199

valid votes 23,566

Invalid votes 1,096

Total votes cast 24,662

14. ESE ODO LGA

APC-11,160

LP-1,709

PDP-8,200

15. ILAJE LGA

APC-19,173

LP-1,143

PDP-6,780

16. AKURE SOUTH LG

APC- 45,694

LP-13,950

PDP-9,047

17. ODIGBO LG

APC-27,521

LP-3,507

PDP-7,786

18. OKITIPUPA LG

APC- 26,114

LP- 1,826

PDP-12,025

APC- 369,924

LP- 47,350

PDP- 115,463

ACCREDITED : 571,402

VOTES CAST : 570,017

VOTES REJECTED: 19,009