INEC Declares CUPP Spokesperson, Winner of Ideato Federal Constituency

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday declared the opposition spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected member of the House of Representatives for Ideato South and North federal constituency.

Ugochinyere in a swift reaction, however, dedicated his victory to his late uncle, Daniel Ikeagwuone, and two others who were murdered by suspect gunmen on January 14, 2023, in his Akokwa country home.

The CUPP spokesperson, who spoke on the result announced yesterday by the INEC Returning Officer for Ideato North and South federal constituency, Mr. Onwuachu Chinyere, polled a total of 13,026 votes to floor his closest rival in the election and the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Hon Pascal Obim, who scored 5,696 votes.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Chika Abazu, polled 2,368 votes in the election.

In his reaction, Ugochinyere thanked God for his victory despite “all evil machinations by state sponsored agents to deny him his well-deserved victory.

“Today, I dedicate my victory to my late uncle and two others who were killed by suspected state armed militia.”