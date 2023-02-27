Governor Umahi Wins Senatorial Seat, Egwu Loses

Latest Headlines
Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki
Ebonyi State Governor has been declared the winner of Ebonyi South senatorial position.
Declaring the result in Afikpo, headquarters of the zone, Prof. Augustine Ogugua Egwu of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, the returning officer announced that Umahi polled 28, 378 votes to defeat his closest rival, Linus Okorie of the Labour Party, who scored 25, 496 votes.
The incumbent Senator, Michael Nnachi of the Peoples Democratic Party, scored 11, 398 votes.
Meanwhile, former Governor of Ebonyi state and two-term senator of Ebonyi North zone, Senator Sam Egwu of the PDP lost his election to the APC candidate, Barrister Onyekachi Nwebonyi who scored 65, 863 votes.
Egwu came a distance third position with 26, 569 votes while the candidate of the Labour Party, Ejiofor Vincent Chukwu came second with 42, 283 votes.
Ebonyi senatorial results
David Umahi (APC)—28378
Linus Okorie (LP)–25496
Michael Nnachi (LP)–11398
Ebonyi North senatorial zone
Barr Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APC)–65863
Ejiofor Vincent Chukwu (PDP)—42283
Sam Egwu (PDP)—26569