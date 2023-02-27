Governor Umahi Wins Senatorial Seat, Egwu Loses

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor has been declared the winner of Ebonyi South senatorial position.

Declaring the result in Afikpo, headquarters of the zone, Prof. Augustine Ogugua Egwu of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, the returning officer announced that Umahi polled 28, 378 votes to defeat his closest rival, Linus Okorie of the Labour Party, who scored 25, 496 votes.

The incumbent Senator, Michael Nnachi of the Peoples Democratic Party, scored 11, 398 votes.

Meanwhile, former Governor of Ebonyi state and two-term senator of Ebonyi North zone, Senator Sam Egwu of the PDP lost his election to the APC candidate, Barrister Onyekachi Nwebonyi who scored 65, 863 votes.

Egwu came a distance third position with 26, 569 votes while the candidate of the Labour Party, Ejiofor Vincent Chukwu came second with 42, 283 votes.

Ebonyi senatorial results

David Umahi (APC)—28378

Linus Okorie (LP)–25496

Michael Nnachi (LP)–11398

Ebonyi North senatorial zone

Barr Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APC)–65863

Ejiofor Vincent Chukwu (PDP)—42283

Sam Egwu (PDP)—26569