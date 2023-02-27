  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Gov Ayade Loses C’River North Senatorial Election to PDP Senator Jarigbe

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade, has lost the election for the Northern Senatorial District of Cross River State to the incumbent Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Declaring the results of the election on Monday in Ogoja, the IMEC returning officer for the election Dr. Emmanuel Emanghe said Jarigbe polled 76,145 votes to defeat Ayade of the APC who polled 56, 595 votes.

“By the powers conferred on me as returning officer, I hereby announce and declare Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as winner of just concluded Cross River North  Senatorial district election,” the returning said.

Emanghe  expressed gratitude to the security agencies for ensuring the necessary peaceful environment for the successful conduct of the elections.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.