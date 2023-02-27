Gov Ayade Loses C’River North Senatorial Election to PDP Senator Jarigbe

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade, has lost the election for the Northern Senatorial District of Cross River State to the incumbent Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Declaring the results of the election on Monday in Ogoja, the IMEC returning officer for the election Dr. Emmanuel Emanghe said Jarigbe polled 76,145 votes to defeat Ayade of the APC who polled 56, 595 votes.

“By the powers conferred on me as returning officer, I hereby announce and declare Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as winner of just concluded Cross River North Senatorial district election,” the returning said.

Emanghe expressed gratitude to the security agencies for ensuring the necessary peaceful environment for the successful conduct of the elections.