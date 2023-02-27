  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Ganduje’s Son Loses House of Reps Election

Nigeria | 49 mins ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano 

 Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, the son of the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has lost the House of Representatives election in Dawakin Tofa- Tofa and Rimin Gado Federal constituency.

The governor’s son lost to Tijjani Abudlkadir Jobe, a candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

The NNPP candidate polled 52, 456 votes while Ganduje polled 44,809 votes.

Jobe is currently a member of the House of Representatives representing the constituency.

He will be returning to the National Assembly legislative chamber for the fifth time.

