Latest Headlines
Carabao Cup: Man Utd Claim First Trophy in Six Years
Agbalaka Targets U20 W’Cup Ticket with Flying Eagles
Ogundare: Small Businesses Should Leverage Collaborative Technology in Workplace
Ganduje’s Son Loses House of Reps Election
Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano
Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, the son of the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has lost the House of Representatives election in Dawakin Tofa- Tofa and Rimin Gado Federal constituency.
The governor’s son lost to Tijjani Abudlkadir Jobe, a candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).
The NNPP candidate polled 52, 456 votes while Ganduje polled 44,809 votes.
Jobe is currently a member of the House of Representatives representing the constituency.
He will be returning to the National Assembly legislative chamber for the fifth time.