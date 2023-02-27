Ex-Oyo SSG, Alli, Wins Makinde’s Senatorial District for APC 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Mr. Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, has won the Oyo South senatorial district election.

He was declared the winner of the election on Monday, at the Ikolaba High School, Ibadan venue of the collation for the senatorial district election.

The election was held across the nine local government areas in the district on Saturday.

Alli, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared as the winner of the election by the Returning Officer, Prof. Wole Olatokun of the Department of Data and Information Science, University of Ibadan.

The returning officer, while announcing the result of the election, said Alli of APC scored a total of 111,513 votes to defeat all other candidates who contested the election.

Olatokun explained that other candidates such as Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 92,481 votes, while Idris Kolapoboye Kola-Daisi of Accord Party scored a total of 33,641 votes.

Others, who participated such as candidates of SDP, got 655, LP, YPP scored 603, while NNPP scored 1,314.