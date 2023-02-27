Confusion Trails Abia REC’s Whereabouts

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The whereabouts of the Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) for Abia State, Prof Ike Uzochukwu is generating confusion and anxiety following unconfirmed reports that he was arrested on Sunday by the operatives of the Department of State Service(DSS)



A DSS source said the Abia REC was not arrested but was only, “invited for a meeting,” at the State Command of the security agency. He was not forthcoming on whether Prof Uzochukwu was allowed to go home after the meeting.



When contacted over the alleged arrest of REC, the head of voter education and publicity, Mrs. Rebecca Jim said she was not aware of any arrest.

However, she admitted that the REC “has not been seen in the office since today(Sunday)”.

The Administrative secretary, Mr. Clement Oha, briefed some journalists on Sunday evening about some areas in the state where election would hold Monday he was asked if he was standing in for the REC.



His response was that he was speaking in his official capacity as the administrative secretary.

Oha explained the absence of the REC, saying that it could be he was having a rest since he only left office about 4.00am on Sunday after the presidential and National Assembly elections.



According to the unconfirmed reports, the Abia REC was picked at his hotel room in Umuahia by the DSS operatives and whisked away to the state command at Ogurube Layout Umuahia.



Meanwhile the collation of results of the presidential poll from the 17 local governments of Abia was still ongoing at the INEC state office in Umuahia despite the uncertainty surrounding the whereabouts of the REC.