APC’s Mustapha Wins Kwara Central Senatorial Seat

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

Kwara Central Senatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC) during Saturday’s election, Mallam Saliu Mustapha  has been declared winner of the poll.

Mallam Mustapha  polled 109,823 votes to defeat his close opponent Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party, who recorded 69,202 votes.

The Returning Officer for the Senatorial Election in Kwara  Central,  Professor Abdullahi Solih Abubakar  announced this in Ilorin on Monday .

He said that,  Mustapha was declare winner having satisfied the requirement of the law of the election.

He added  that,  “the breakdown of the results are as follows: Mr.  Ismail Akeem of AA 435 , Abdullah Abolarin Abubakar of ADC 697 ,

Abdullah Ganiyu of ADP 471 ,

Mustapha Saliu of APC 109,823,

Anjorin John Temitayo of APM 306,

Ibrahim Ganiyat Aderonke of APP 322 ,Akanbi Umar Faruq of LP 9280,

Aiyelabegan Kayode Abdul of NNPP 1010 ,;Adepoju Davidson Adekunle NRM 399 , Abdullah Bolaji Ganiyu of PDP 69202 and  Apaokagi Ridwan Salahuddin of SDP 13193.”

