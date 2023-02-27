Abia Speaker, Chinedum Orji, Loses Umuahia/Ikwuano Federal Constituency to LP

The Speaker, Abia House of Assembly, Mr Chinedum Orji, has lost Saturday’s poll for Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency.

Orji, son of the former Governor Theodore Orji, lost to the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Obi Aguocha.

Announcing the results on Monday, the Returning Officer, Prof. Uma Oke, said that the LP candidate polled 48,199 votes to defeat Orji of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 35,196 votes.

He said that Mr Ogbonnaya Obilor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had 4,042 votes, while Mr Ogbonna Abariukwu of APGA got 2,758.

He also said that Mr Obinna Nwosu of ADC scored 2,386, while Mr Friday Chimaobi of YPP polled 1,013 votes.

Others, including Patience Okorie of NNPP got 644 votes, Mr Christian Ibekwe Christian of NRM got 68 votes, whereas Mr Nnamdi Ogbuagu of APP scored 347 votes.

Oke later told newsmen that they were awaiting the outcome of Osisioma Local Government Area polls to declare the results for Abia Central Senatorial District.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Abia Central Senatorial District comprises six local government areas, including Umuahia North, Umuahia South, Ikwuano, Osisioma, Isiala Ngwa South and Isiala North. (NAN)