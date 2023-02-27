2023 Polls: Religious Leaders, Monarchs Call for  Calm as INEC Collates  Results

Religious and traditional leaders in Kaduna State have called on Nigerians to remain calm as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues with the collation of the results of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The Co-executive Directors of Interfaith Mediation Centre, Kaduna, Sheik Nuraini Ashafa, and James Wuye, a pastor, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna yesterday.

He appealed to candidates in the elections and their supporters to accept the election results in good faith for the peace and stability of the country.

He further appealed to Nigerians to unite and make the country a better place for all.

The clergymen admonished every Nigerian to be peaceful and live harmoniously with one another to save the country from avoidable anarchy.

“We call on all and sundry to eschew all forms of violence due to the outcomes of the elections and embrace each other in an atmosphere that will enable us to live in peace,” they said.

Ashafa and James also advised people to celebrate cautiously to avoid infringing on the rights of others or protest against the outcomes to the detriment of others.

They decried the violent attacks that were recorded in Kano and other parts of the country during the polls.

They urged the State and Federal Governments to immediately arrest the situation and restore peace to all the troubled areas.