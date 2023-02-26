  • Sunday, 26th February, 2023

Temporary Reprieve as Appeal Court Restores Umo

Politics | 3 hours ago

The Nigerian legal system is facing a lot of criticism at the moment. If the law, which is written down and available for all to see, is valid, why do courts in Nigeria always seem to give judgments that are contrary to one another? While this remains worrisome for every right-thinking Nigerian, it is good news for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno.


The Court of Appeal in Abuja recently re-established Eno as the PDP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom. Going against the previous judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, the Appeal Court concluded that Eno is the genuine PDP gubernatorial candidate. The reason for the judgment, as reported by members of the Appeal Court panel, is that the decision of the Federal High Court was erroneous and based on the deceptive scheme of the person that got to benefit from Eno’s previous sack from his desired position in the PDP, Michael Enyong.


Enyong was the individual who became the flagbearer for the PDP in Akwa Ibom after Eno’s victory at the primary was dismissed by the Federal High Court. A member of the House of Representatives standing for Uyo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Enyong is reported to have conducted a different primary at his compound in which he emerged as the winner. As for the primary exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Enyong and his people wooed the Federal Court into believing that the exercise was in vain with the one they conducted as real.
Now that the Appeal Court has reinstated Eno, things are looking up for him. The conclusion from many people is that the issue with the Federal High Court and Enyong was just a temporary setback. Things are back on track.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.