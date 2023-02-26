  • Sunday, 26th February, 2023

Senate Spokesperson, Bashiru, Loses Senatorial Seat 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The Senate Spokesperson, Sen. Ajibola Bashiru, has lost his bid for re-election into the Senate from Osun Central on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bashiru lost to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Fadeyi Olubiyi, in Saturday’s election.

Prof. Ibrahim Usman, the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) Returning Officer, who announced the results on Sunday in Osogbo, said that Olubiyi polled 134, 229 votes to defeat Bashiru, who scored 117, 609 votes.

For Osogbo Federal Constituency, INEC returning officer, Dr Isiaq Egbewole, announced the PDP candidate, Adewale Muruf, as the winner.

The returning officer said that Muruf polled 71,677 votes to defeat Mrs Abosede Ogo-Oluwa of APC, who scored 58,992 votes. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.