Senate Spokesperson, Bashiru, Loses Senatorial Seat 

The Senate Spokesperson, Sen. Ajibola Bashiru, has lost his bid for re-election into the Senate from Osun Central on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bashiru lost to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Fadeyi Olubiyi, in Saturday’s election.

Prof. Ibrahim Usman, the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) Returning Officer, who announced the results on Sunday in Osogbo, said that Olubiyi polled 134, 229 votes to defeat Bashiru, who scored 117, 609 votes.

For Osogbo Federal Constituency, INEC returning officer, Dr Isiaq Egbewole, announced the PDP candidate, Adewale Muruf, as the winner.

The returning officer said that Muruf polled 71,677 votes to defeat Mrs Abosede Ogo-Oluwa of APC, who scored 58,992 votes. (NAN)