Orbih in Political Wilderness in Edo

POLITICAL NOTES

The woes of the loyalists of Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike in Edo State have deepened. Wike is backing the National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-south, Chief Dan Orbih, who has denied reports of his collaboration with the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the state, describing it as mischievous.

A political storm was raised last Monday by some social media reports of a meeting between Orbih and APC leaders in the state.

The reports came on the heels of Orbih’s loud silence following the recent Supreme Court judgment that recognised the candidates’ list submitted by Governor Godwin Obaseki as against Orbih’s loyalists.

Responding to the reports of his alleged collaboration with the APC, Orbih in a statement said:

“Earlier this afternoon, my attention was drawn, by High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, to the above press statement circulating in the social media, regarding a purported meeting held in my residence. Ordinarily, I would not have reacted to such mischief, but this is just to assure all our supporters that history will always vindicate the just.

“This morning, a similar story was peddled against the former Minister of Works, Dr. Mike Onolemenmen, alleging that he hosted the Labour Party National Chairman and endorsed the Labour Party candidates.

“I would like to use this medium to request that political mischief makers should leave us alone and fret not over our dignified silence over the open provocative utterances of those who now claim to be the owners of PDP in the state. Personally, I have since relocated to the comfort of my country home in Ogbona, to participate and perform my civic responsibility of voting in the upcoming elections.”

Since the Supreme Court judgment recognising the Obaseki’s candidates’ list, Orbih has been in a quagmire. He has also been so directionless that he does not know whether to join this archenemy, former Governor Adams Oshiohmole in the APC to deliver the party or run back to the PDP to help Governor Obaseki win elections against the wish of his good friend, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

This is usually the case when politicians, instead of always standing firm, allow themselves to be used as pawns in the hands of moneybags.

Today, he is neither supporting the APC like Wike nor recognised in the PDP.