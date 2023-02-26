  • Sunday, 26th February, 2023

Obi Defeats Tinubu in Ikeja 

Nigeria | 24 mins ago

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party,  Peter Obi, defeated All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Ikeja local government area of Lagos State. Ikeja is the state capital and Tinubu’s Local Government.

Obi scored 30,004 while Tinubu scored 21,276 votes. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,  Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, came third with 2,280 votes.

