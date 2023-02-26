Modupe Ozolua out of Her Anonymous Cocoon, Bags Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards in the US



These lifetime achievement awards, how do people come about them? Do they simply commit themselves to something meaningful and eventually win the trust of prestigious institutions? How committed does one have to be to be recognized by these institutions? Well, even though there is no consensus on the answers to these questions, notable entrepreneur and philanthropist, Princess Modupe Ozolua, just received one such lifetime achievement award, necessitating her to break out of her anonymous cocoon. Surely, she can provide answers as to how one can gain global recognition.



Social media is currently agog with the news that body enhancement genius, the beautiful Princess Ozolua, has earned the admiration and approval of the number one nation on the earth, the United States of America. Based on the reports, the Edo-born noble is likely to be highly sought after in the days to come.

According to a post by Ozolua on her social media handle, she was honoured to have received the award in the presence of the US President, Joe Biden, and a lot of other dignitaries whom she has great regard for.

Of course, many folks would not be too amazed by the news that Ozolua had been recognized with a lifetime achievement award. However, what may open the mouths of all and sundry, even those who have given themselves a mission of keeping an eye on the doings of Princess Ozolua is that the award did not come from a frivolous source. No, it came from the US government.

In truth, it has been a while since any news came about of the princess. Some thought that she had decided to hide away until something big happened to her. Others thought that she just wanted some peace, especially after all her philanthropic activities. The latter is likely more true considering her personality.

So, great things brought Princess Ozolua out of her cocoon. Great things indeed.