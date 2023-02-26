  • Sunday, 26th February, 2023

Labour Party Loses Obasanjo’s Polling Unit to APC

Nigeria | 47 mins ago


James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has failed to deliver his polling unit for his preferred presidential candidate, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).
After counting the valid votes in the Ward 11, Unit 22, Abeokuta North Local Government where Obasanjo voted, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, defeated Obi with 56 votes, while the LP candidate had only nine votes.


Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored only seven votes, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored eight votes. A total of 10 votes were voided in the unit.
In a twist to the results at the polling unit, the PDP scored 31 votes, while the APC scored 37 votes for the Senate.

Obi’s Labour Party only scored one vote for the Senate.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.