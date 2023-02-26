IPI Condemns Attack on Radio, TV Stations in Rivers

The International Peace Institute (IPI) Nigeria has condemned the attack on a broadcast outfit in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, South-south, Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement by IPI’s Secretary, Ahmed Shekarau on Thursday.

The statement said the President of the organisation, Musikilu Mojeed, has called on the federal government to fish out perpetrators of the attack and prosecute them to serve as a deterrent to others.



The statement said: “We call on the Nigerian authority to provide security for media houses and ensure the security of journalists.

“Rather than resort to self-help, anyone aggrieved by reports published or aired by any media houses should approach the court to seek redress.

“Indiscriminate attacks on media houses will lead to anarchy. This is the more reason that attacks on the radio and television stations in Port Harcourt should promptly be investigated.



The IPI further urged Governor Nyesom Wike to ensure the safety of journalists and media organisations in his state.

“We further appeal to journalists to observe all professional ethics in carrying out their duties”, the statement said. The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has also condemned the attack describing it as “barbaric, callous and highly uncivilised.”

In a statement by its Executive Secretary, Yemisi Bamgbose, BON said: “Any attack on any media organisation is an attack on the entire citizens which should not be allowed to happen.



“We call on the State Security Services to swing into action to fish out the masterminds of the dastardly act,” executive secretary said.

The attack occurred on Tuesday evening. The police in Rivers State said they received information that hoodlums threw an explosive device into the premises of the broadcast station, causing damage to a power generating set, a 500KVA transformer, transformer feeder panel, and electronic appliances in the radio station (Wish FM 99.5) and its sister television station (Atlantic Television Network).

No life was lost in the incident, the police said.