Former BB-Naija Housemate, Kemen, Opens



State-of-the-Art Gym

Fitness expert and former contestant of Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Kemen, recently threw open the doors to his new gym centre. Described as a state-of-the-art fitness centre, the newly revamped Pure Fitness Africa promises a unique and Unforgettable fitness experience for all.



Get ready to sweat, lift, and transform your body at the newest gym in town, Pure Fitness Africa. Led by ex-BBNaija housemate and fitness coach Ekemeni Ekerette, popularly known as Kemen, the state-of-the-art gym opened its doors on February 18th, 2023, and promises to offer a unique fitness experience to all. It boasts top-of-the-line equipment and facilities, including a fully-equipped weightlifting area, cardio machines, and a group exercise studio. In addition, it offers a range of classes, including yoga, dance, and boxing.



Kemen brings his expertise and passion to the establishment given his years of experience in the fitness industry. He has trained countless individuals and helped them transform their bodies and lives. His focus on functional training and personalised coaching ensures that every member receives the attention and guidance they need to reach their full potential.



“I am excited to bring my passion for fitness to Pure Fitness Africa and help people transform their bodies and lives,” said Kemen. “The goal is to create a welcoming and supportive environment where people feel inspired and motivated to push their limits and achieve their goals.”

Some of the popular faces at the opening ceremony were Amaechi Okobi, Nancy Isime, ex-BBNaija housemates, Praize, Dotun, Wathoni, and Alex Unusual, among others.